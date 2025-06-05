Dog bite incident in Harrogate

Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman in connection with a dog bite incident at the Victoria Shopping Centre, Station Parade, Harrogate, at around 11.20am on Monday 28 April 2025.

It involved a small dog attacking a male member of staff from the shopping centre.

While the bite did not break the skin of the man’s leg, the dog’s behaviour caused distress.

Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on the CCTV image.

Email stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stephen Mangham or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250075156 when passing on information.