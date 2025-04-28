Search for missing Harrogate man

Police are searching for missing Luke Johnson who was last seen earlier today.

Luke, 31, from the Starbeck area of Harrogate was last seen at around 7am on the morning of Monday 28 April 2025.

He has not arrived for work when expected and his family and the police are growing very concerned for his welfare.

white

Slim build

Around 5ft 11in

Short brown hair

facial stubble

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a beige hooded top and white trainers.

If you have seen Luke, please call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 269 of 28 April.