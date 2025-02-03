Missing 17-year-old Kennedy from Harrogate

Police are currently searching for 17-year-old Kennedy who has been missing since Saturday

She was last seen at her home in the Cold Bath Road area of Harrogate at around 2.30pm on Saturday 1 February and we’re now growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Kennedy and as part of our enquiries.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with black, straight hair and a pale complexion.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black coat, a black above-knee length skirt, black tights, black shoes, and she was carrying a black A3-sized bag with a white pattern.

Please call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12250019878 when providing any information.