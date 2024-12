Nicholas Paterson, 33, was last seen in the Claro Road area of Harrogate, at 1.35pm today.

He was wearing a khaki green tracksuit and blue trainers. He may have blood on his hands.

There is great concern for his welfare.

If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him, but please call North Yorkshire Police on 999 immediately, quoting NYP-21122024-0245.