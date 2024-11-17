Urgent appeal to find missing teenagers

Have you seen Tillie-Mae Goldup or Chloe Newall?

Both are missing from an address in the Womersley area. The girls were last seen at approximately 8pm on Saturday 16 November and were heading towards the Pontefract / Wakefield area. The girls also have links to Askern, Doncaster and Northampton.

Tillie-Mae, 15 is described as white, approximately 152cm tall of medium build with straight, shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur hood, grey California top, grey joggers, white trainers. Tillie has a fake tattoo behind left ear.

Chloe who is also 15 is described as white, approximately 152cm tall and small build. She has brown curly hair with red highlights and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white floral top, blue jeans, white trainers.

Extensive searches are currently taking place to try and find the girls but there is increasing concern for their welfare. If sighted, please contact 999. If you have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12240210046.