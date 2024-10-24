Appeal to find missing York man

Police are appealing for information to locate Jack Field who is 25-years-old.

Jack, aged 25, went missing from York District Hospital at 4pm on Wednesday 23 October 2024. He was last seen in the Groves area of York but has links to Copmanthorpe and Dewsbury in West Yorkshire.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6 foot tall and is heavily tattooed. He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose style coat, black shorts, and black and white trainers.

If you have seen Jack, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him please call 999 immediately.