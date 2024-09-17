Urgent appeal to help find vulnerable girls from Harrogate

Police are urgently appealing for sightings and information to help locate two vulnerable missing girls from Harrogate.

15-year-old Masoumeh and 14-year-old Leah are believed to be together after failing to return to their homes on Monday (16 September 2024) evening.

Masoumeh is described as being of southeast Asian heritage, around 5ft 7in tall, slim build, with long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and carrying a grey bag.

Leah is white, 5ft 3in tall, with shoulder length blonde hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a blue spaghetti strap dress and a beige cropped puffer coat.

Enquiries and searches are ongoing in the Harrogate area.

They also have connections in the Malton, Leeds and Bradford areas and usually travel by bus and train.

If you have seen Masoumeh and Leah or know where they are, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 without delay and speak to our Force Control Room, quoting reference numbers 12240169363 and 12240169362.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999 to ensure we can quickly confirm the girls are safe.