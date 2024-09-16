Urgent appeal to find missing man – Green Hammerton area

Polcie have issued an urgent appeal in the Green Hammerton area, a village between York and Harrogate, to help locate a missing 67-year-old man.

Robert Wands-Grabowski was reported missing just after 2pm today (Monday 16 September 2024) and concerns are growing for his safety.

Extensive enquiries and searches are ongoing, including support from a police helicopter, after his silver Mercedes car was located in a lay-by near Green Hammerton.

Robert is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with white hair and a white goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a blue checked shirt and blue shorts. He walks with a slight limp due to an injured right knee.

Anyone who may have seen Robert or a man matching his description in the nearby area should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.

Other information can be provided by calling 101 quoting reference number 12240169073.