Missing 15-year-old boy

Kieran was last seen at 3pm on Tuesday 3 September in Sutton-on-Craven and there is concern for his welfare.

White

Around 5 ft 9 tall, of slim build

Short brown hair

Last seen wearing a blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark blue t-shirt and black trainers

Kieran, if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.

If you have believe that you have seen Kieran or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101. If you know his immediate whereabouts please call 999.

Please quote reference number NYP-03092024-0515 when providing any information.