Missing 14-year-old boy from Ripon

He was reported missing on Wednesday 26 June and has not returned home. He was last seen in Ripon city centre, near the mini-market. He was wearing a neon-blue top, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Police are investigating a potential sighting in Harrogate yesterday, Thursday 27 June, when he was seen with two older men.

If you see Brandon, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away. Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number 12240113513.