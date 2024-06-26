Urgent appeal to locate missing man

Police are urgently appealing for information and sighting of a missing man in Ripon.

Dan Eastham was last seen yesterday, Tuesday 25 June 2024, at around 9am when he left the Sainsbury’s store on Main Street before walking off towards Ripon Cathedral.

The 47-year-old failed to turn up for work and a friend reported him missing at 2.20pm after his car was found near the cathedral.

Following enquiries, concerns are growing for his safety and this appeal has been issued to support the search for him.

Dan is described as white, 6ft 2in tall with a dark trimmed beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, plain long-sleeved white t-shirt, jeans rolled up at the bottom and brown boots.