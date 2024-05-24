Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old from Grewelthorpe, near Ripon

Police are urgently searching for a missing teenage boy.

Leland, 15, is missing from Grewelthorpe, near Ripon. He was last seen on Thursday 23 May at about 4.30pm in Wetherby. It’s believed he has since travelled elsewhere by bus.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black and grey Berghaus tracksuit and black trainers.

Police are very concerned for Leland’s welfare, and searches are ongoing to find him – they are urging people to contact us with any information about his whereabouts.

If you see Leland, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 – or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number NYP-23052024-0365 when passing information.