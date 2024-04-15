Missing 15-year-old girl from York

15-year-old Ellie was last seen approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday 9 April in York city centre. She is white, with long brown straight hair, and is wearing a North Face coat, black Under Armour top, black Under Armour leggings and black Nike shoes.

Ellie May has links to London and we believe she may have travelled there.

If you believe you have recently seen Ellie-May, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you know where she is now.

If you can, please quote reference NYP-09042024-0466 when doing so.

Ellie May – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to know that you are safe.