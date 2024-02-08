Woman missing following a coach trip to York

North Yorkshire Police are currently searching in York city centre for a 70-year-old lady who got off a coach this morning but failed to return to it.

Orlan has visited York for the day on a coach trip, she was due to return to the coach at 2pm this afternoon but didn’t arrive. The last confirmed sighting of Orlan was at 12pm this lunchtime (Thursday 08 February 2024) on Parliament Street outside Marks and Spencers. Footage shows that she then crossed the road onto Picadilly.

Orlan who is from Bristol suffers with Parkinson’s. She is described as wearing a grey bobble hat, a red coat and is pushing a grey framed walker.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Orlan’s welfare due to the falling temperatures and the fact that she doesn’t know York. Extensive enquiries are taking place to try and locate Orlan which include searches in the city, CCTV trawls and checking with hospitals, trains, buses and taxi companies for any information.

If you have any information which will assist with the search for Orlan please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240024067.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.