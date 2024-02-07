Missing Harrogate teenagers

Leah, 14 and Courtney, 16, were last seen on the evening of Tuesday 6 February 2024 and are believed to be together.

Leah is described as white with blonde hair and around 5ft 2in tall. She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a grey jumper with ‘PLT’ in white, a sand-coloured coat with a fur hood, black Nike trainers, and a black handbag.

Courtney is described as white with blonde hair, and around 5ft 3in tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

The girls may have travelled to Leeds and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen them to get in touch.

If you have seen them or know where they are now, please call the police on 999.

Please quote reference number 475 of 6 February.