Stock stolen from Morrisons store in Ripon

Police would like to speak to a man pictured in the CCTV images, as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Items of stock were stolen from Morrisons on Monday 11 December, and despite enquiries the suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to email retailcctvreturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230234723 when passing on information.