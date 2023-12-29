Police appeal to find missing 87-year-old from Harrogate

Police in Harrogate have issued an urgent appeal to help find missing Bruce Stevens, 87, from the Skipton Road area.

Bruce was last seen by his family yesterday evening (28 December) but they have not been able to contact him today and raised the alarm when they found he was not at home earlier today.

Officers are very concerned for his safety and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him since around 5pm on Thursday 28 December.

Bruce is described as 5ft 7in tall, with grey hair. He is wearing a grey Mountain Warehouse jacket, navy trousers and black trainers. He may also be wearing a dark coloured baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Bruce or knows where he is now, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 999

Please quote reference 371 of 29 December.