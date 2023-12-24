Urgent appeal to find missing 53-year-old man, believed to be in the Filey/Scarborough/Bridlington area

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate Brian Owen.

Brian, who is 53-years-old, is believed to be in the Filey/Scarborough/Bridlington area. He left home around Thursday 21 December and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

Brian is thought to be wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and carrying a dark blue rucksack.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

Anyone who has seen Brian, or has information that could assist officers, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230241601 when passing information.