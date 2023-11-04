Police release appeal to locate missing Stokesley man, David Rogers

Police are appealing for information to help them locate missing 60-year-old David Rogers from Stokesley.

David was last seen at 5.30pm Friday 3 November, when he is thought to have left a property in Stokesley.

He is described as around 5ft 5in tall, medium build with grey hair and a grey moustache. In the image he is wearing glasses. However, it’s thought he is without his glasses.

He was last seen wearing a navy quilted coat, dark jeans and black trainers.

David has connections with Middlesbrough so may be in that area.

He is also a keen walker and is known to walk in the Osmotherley area, Gribdale area and over in Scarborough, so he may have visited these locations.

Any immediate sightings of David should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference 12230209572.

Any other information which could help officers to locate him can be reported on 101.