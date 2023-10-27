Missing 15-year-old Bedale girl

Missing Star, aged 15, from Bedale.

Star was last seen at home by a family member at 5pm on Thursday 26 October.

She is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with short blonde hair. She was wearing grey leggings, a grey jumper and white trainers when she was last seen.

***please note Star’s hair is now blonde and cropped short, not as shown in the photo***

Anyone who has seen Star since 5pm yesterday, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Star or knows where she is now, should call North Yorkshire Police on 999.

Please quote reference number 515 of 26 October