Missing 13-year-old Alfie from Harrogate

Alfie was last seen at around 3pm yesterday, Saturday 14 October after staying over at a friend’s address in Knaresborough. He was expected to return home to Harrogate, but has not arrived.

Alfie is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall with short brown hair, blue eyes and freckles.

He was last seem wearing green khaki joggers and matching hoodie, black and white Nike trainers

Any immediate sightings of Alfie should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference 12230195596.