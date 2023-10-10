Appeal to locate 13-year-old Chelsea and 12-year-old Lacie from York

York Police have said that they are urgently looking to find two missing York girls, 13-year-old Chelsea and 12-year-old Lacie.

Chelsea, who is also known as Lexi, was last seen at 8.30am this morning when she left for school. Lacie was last seen at around 5.30pm. It is believed the two girls are together.

Chelsea is described as having a slim build with long, curly, ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform of black trousers, white shirt, black blazer and a light blue tie.

Lacie is described as 5ft 2in tall with a slim build and shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey crop top.

The girls have had previous connections to the Tang Hall area of York and so may be in this area.

Any immediate sightings of Chelsea or Lacie should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference 12230191942.