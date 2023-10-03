Missing Harrogate teenager

Leah who is 13-years-old

Last seen yesterday at 11pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 02 October)

Described as white, approximately 5ft3 tall

Slim build

Last seen wearing a red quilted jacket and white Adidas trainers

It’s believed that Leah could be in the Leeds area and officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

If you think you’ve seen her, or know her whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 immediately and speak to our force control room quoting incident number 12230187378. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.