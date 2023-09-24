Missing person appeal from York

Police in York have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Sophie Stephenson.

The 25-year-old was last seen at 8.45am on Tuesday 19 September on Fishergate, York, heading in the direction of Piccadilly.

Concerns are growing for her safety as there have been no confirmed sightings, telephone or online contact from her since this last sighting.

Sophie is described as white, 5ft 7” with a slim build, long brown hair that is slightly lighter at the ends

Sophie as last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, brown puffer jacket, black jeans and flat black boots.

Sophie could be in the York or Leeds area.

If you have seen Sophie or someone who matches her description, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 4.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so we can make sure she is safe and well.

Please quote reference number 12230179782 when providing details.