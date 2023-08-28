Ripon missing person appeal to help find Terry Giblin

The 85-year-old was reported missing by his family who last saw him at his home address in Ripon just after 6pm this evening (Monday 28 August).

There is increasing concern about his safety as there has been no contact from him since he left home.

Terry is described as short with a medium build. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

It is believed he will be wearing a black jacket with an Edinburgh University logo, a grey checked flat cap, a stripy blue tee-shirt under a light green jumper, blue/grey trousers and black shoes.

Terry wears glasses and he is currently using a grey, hospital issue walking stick.

If you have seen Terry or someone who matches his description, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 4.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe and well.

Please quote reference number NYP-28082023-0479 when providing details.