Harrogate Town prepare for biggest ever opposition to visit The EnviroVent Stadium

Simon Weaver’s side take on Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday 30 August 2023, kick-off 7.45pm.

The Carabao Cup Round Two fixture will be the first time Harrogate has hosted a Championship club, with League One Blackpool and Portsmouth the previous highest ranked to visit.

A place in Round Three of the competition awaits the winners, with more Premier League clubs added to the draw, including the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Rovers narrowly missed out on a Play-Off place last season, finishing 7th in the Championship and missing the chance to return to the Premier League, a competition they have spent 18 seasons in, famously winning in the 1994/95 season with Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer at the helm.

The Lancashire side are managed by Jon Dahl Tomasson, a man with over 100 international appearances for Denmark and an honours list that includes a Serie A title, Eridivisie win as well as UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League successes.

Having once lined up alongside the likes of Paulo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Rivaldo and Andriy Shevchenko, Tomasson is set to face off against Simon Weaver in the Wetherby Road dugouts.

With a sold out away end, it’s going to be an unforgettable evening at The EnviroVent Stadium.

Harrogate Town supporters can buy one ticket per person in their name and assign three others.

Tickets are on sale online via the below link, or in-person from our Commercial Street Store.

Please note Season Tickets are not valid for this fixture.