Harrogate police

Missing Harrogate girls now found

/

The missing Harrogate girls have been returned to their families.

On Sunday (13 August 2023) morning, both the missing 13-year-old and 16-year-old girls from Harrogate were found in Leeds and have been returned to their families.

The missing persons inquiry has now been cancelled and the police have asked that the teenage girls’ photographs and details are removed from websites and social media as soon as possible.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.