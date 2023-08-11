Searches continue for missing 56-year-old walker Neal Kerner

Police are continuing to search for Neal Kerner who was last seen leaving his home at Aysgarth.

White with grey hair

Dressed in walking gear with a checked shirt, black fleece, dark walking trousers and boots

He set out for a walk at 11am on Thursday 10 August 2023, and has not been seen since

Neal’s mobile phone was left at his home address

Police believe that Neal is in the Wensleydale area. Extensive resource has been allocated in the search to find Neal which includes the use of the police helicopter (NPAS). Officers have also been assisted by the Swaledale Mountain Rescue team.