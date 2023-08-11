Searches continue for missing 56-year-old walker Neal Kerner

Police are continuing to search for Neal Kerner who was last seen leaving his home at Aysgarth.
- White with grey hair
- Dressed in walking gear with a checked shirt, black fleece, dark walking trousers and boots
- He set out for a walk at 11am on Thursday 10 August 2023, and has not been seen since
- Neal’s mobile phone was left at his home address
Police believe that Neal is in the Wensleydale area. Extensive resource has been allocated in the search to find Neal which includes the use of the police helicopter (NPAS). Officers have also been assisted by the Swaledale Mountain Rescue team.
Inspector Mark Gee from North Yorkshire Police said:
We are currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Neal Kerner and are currently focusing our searches in the Wensleydale area.
I urge anyone who is out walking in this area today or this weekend to be vigilant and to report any immediate sightings of anyone matching Neal’s description to 999.
I’m also appealing to local land owners to please check out buildings to see if Neal has come to any harm and is taking shelter.