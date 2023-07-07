Missing Harrogate teenagers, Leah and Grace

Concerns growing for missing 13-year-old Leah and 16-year-old Grace from the Harrogate area.

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for sightings and information to help find two missing teenage girls from the Harrogate area.

Leah and Grace were reported missing by their families yesterday (6 July 2023) after they failed to return home.

They were last seen at their respective home addresses at approximately 5pm yesterday.

Police have been making extensive enquiries to locate them. However, concerns are now growing for their safety as they are vulnerable due to their age.

They have links to both the Boroughbridge and Leeds areas and they may have tried to travel there.

Officers are continuing to search for them in and around these areas.

Leah is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, slim build, with shoulder-length, wavy blonde hair. She was last seen wearing jogging bottoms with one white and one black leg, a black crop top with River Island branding, black Nike trainers and a silver/blue puffer style jacket with a fur trim.

Grace is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, slim build with long, wavy blonde hair. She is wearing denim shorts, black hoody, red bomber jacket and is carrying a black bag.

If you have seen Leah or Grace or someone who matches their description, or have any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference numbers:

NYP-06072023-0601 Grace (right on photo)

NYP-06072023-0603 Leah (left on photo)