Police say they have been positive sightings of missing 12-year-old Knaresborough boy

Police have released CCTV images of missing 12-year-old Cyril from Harrogate.

Cyril went missing from his home around 4am on Wednesday 21 June. It was unknown at the time what he was wearing.

CCTV images captured in the Knaresborough area yesterday (Wed 21 June), clearly show Cyril wearing black clothing, a grey puffer style jacket and black Nike trainers which are too big for him. He also appears to be wearing a distinctive rosary style necklace.

He is described as black, of a slim build, about 5 feet 7 tall with short black hair that is shaved on the sides

Police are still appealing for information and sightings of Cyril. Please report any immediate sightings to police on 999.

Please quote reference NYP-21062023-0093