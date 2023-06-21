Search for three missing vulnerable children from York

Police are urgently searching the York area for three vulnerable children who are missing from home.

Their names are Grace , Evie and Jack, they are all aged in their early teens and they are all believed to be together.

Grace is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black adidas top and black trainers.

Evie is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing a fluffy pick top, black Nike leggings and Jack Willis Sliders. Evie also wears glasses.

Jack is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with mousey brown hair and was last seen dressed all in black.

All three children are believed to be travelling by bike, with one bike described as a purple BMX.

Police have also directed a message to Grace, Evie and Jack – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, this can be your family or it can be us, either way, we just want to bring you home safely.

If you believe you have recently seen the children, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where they are now.

If you can, please quote reference NYP-21062023-0006 when doing so.