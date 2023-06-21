Police confirm body found in River Nidd

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the River Nidd.

A police spokesperson said:

Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert in the Harrogate area have confirmed a body has been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday morning.

It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

We ask that their privacy is respected.

We thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal over the last few days. A further update will be issued in due course.