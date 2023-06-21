Harrogate: urgent appeal to find a missing 12-year-old boy

Cyril left his home at Chestnut Grove in Harrogate at 4am today (Wednesday 21 June 2023) on a black and blue Giant mountain bike. It is not known what he was wearing.

Cyril, who is 12-years-old, is described as black, of a slim build, about 5 feet 7 tall with short black hair that is shaved on the sides.

His family describe this disappearance as being out of character and we are concerned for his welfare.

If you believe you have recently seen Cyril, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where they are now.

If you can, please quote reference NYP21062023-0093 when doing so.

Cyril – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, this can be your family or it can be us, either way, we just want to bring you home safely.