Still from CCTV footage released in search for Sophie Rebecca Lambert from Harrogate

A still image from CCTV footage has been released in the search for a missing Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22, from Harrogate.

Reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday (16 June 2023).

Sophie was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left the house.

CCTV footage taken on the night she was reported missing shows her to be wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo and dark shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink liSophie 23

Concerns are growing for her welfare and North Yorkshire Police are currently making extensive house to house enquiries to help find her.

Police searches have continued today in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue.

Sophie is described as white, 5ft 3in with a slim build

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable.

If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999, quoting reference 12230110845