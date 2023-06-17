Harrogate missing person investigation

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for possible sightings and information to help find a missing woman from Harrogate.

Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday (16 June 2023).

Sophie was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left the house.

Concerns are growing for her welfare and extensive police searches are currently taking place in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue.

Sophie is described as white, aged in her early 20s, with long dark brown hair that is possibly plaited or wavy.

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable.

It is unknown what clothing she has on, but her family said she tends to wear jogging bottoms.

If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference 12230110845.