Urgent appeal to find missing Harrogate Teenagers

An urgent search is underway to find two teenage girls who are missing from their homes in Harrogate.

Grace, 16, and Leah, 13, were both reported missing in the early hours of Sunday 11 June 2023.

They were seen together in Boroughbridge at 4pm the same day, and may still be in the area.

North Yorkshire Police officers are concerned for their welfare, and are urging anyone who knows where they are to get in touch. If you see them or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately. Please call 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting reference NYP-11062023-0027 (for Leah) or -0089 (for Grace).