Plans to convert the West Park United Reformed Church into a flexible community space

The Harrogate and District Improvement Trust, and the Harrogate Civic Society are looking at a change of use of the West Park United Reform Church.

Visitor, Arts, Heritage and Community Centre

The congregation numbers have now reduced to around 30, and the building is in need of repairs.

It is a large building that comprises of’:-

Main reception area/ coffee shop

Main church hall

Gallery that overlooks the hall

Large hall, currently laid out as a badminton court, and with kitchen

Meeting Room/ Kitchen

The plans are for the current congregation to use the smaller space, which is more suitable for them.

The whole building will be refurbished, and developed, subject to a consultation, but will likely include:

Visitor Centre

A base for visitors to the town, to learn about the town, plan their visit.

Community Arts

A flexible arts space that can be used to display art from local artists, or visiting artists. A space for dance and drama.

Heritage Centre

Harrogate has a rich heritage with many artefacts hidden away in storage. This new facility gives home to display some of those treasures.

Community Centre

A flexible meeting space that could be used as a music venue or theatre venue, along with other spaces available.

Stuart Holland of the Harrogate Civic Society: I am also a charted surveyor, and have worked with this church before, when we replaced the west window as it was collapsing. The church is down to less than 30 regular members, and that has made a building of this size difficult for them to cope with. As chair of the Civic Society, we have had lots of discussion where archives can be held in the town. What this town needs is a good visitors centre, something that tells the Harrogate story, and this building needs a new lease of life. This will become a visitors centre, with a more modern café, and because it is such an amazing space, it would be an events space to, with concerts and drama. There is only about 1% of what Harrogate artefacts or heritage is on display in the Mercer Gallery, with the rest in storage. It already has interest from theatre groups as it would seat about 300, and there is the balcony area too. There is a need in the town for archives, events, and telling our visitors the Harrogate story. My own personal vision is that the many coaches to Harrogate could get off at the new centre, and we would have a cinema screen, exhibitions. The story would be told as a timeline, and it is a way of taking Malcom Neesam’s legacy. The point we are at is consulting, as to apply for grants we need to prove a need.

The front of the West Park United Reformed Church

West Park Hall

Main Church Hall

Balcony Area

Flexible space, but would also be used by the current congregation