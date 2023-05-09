HMICFRS report finds only 1/3rd of child protection cases were managed satisfactorily by North Yorkshire Police

In November 2021, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspected how well North Yorkshire Police keeps children safe.

They made ten recommendations in the North Yorkshire – National child protection inspection report.

In December 2022, they returned to the force to undertake a post-inspection review.

During this inspection, the HMICFRS:

Examined force policies, strategies and other documents;

Interviewed senior leaders, managers and spoke with frontline staff

Audited 33 child protection cases (11 cases were good, 8 required improvement and 14 were inadequate).

Summary of findings from the 2022 post-inspection review, HMICFRS summary of the findings:

After we published our 2021 inspection report, North Yorkshire Police made an action plan to co-ordinate work to improve its child protection services.

Leaders established a gold-silver-bronze structure to allocate management responsibility and strategic oversight for all aspects of the action plan. We found the force had made some positive progress but not all the actions were fully implemented and completed.

During our inspection, the force held the first meeting of its new vulnerability board. Positively, this meeting’s agenda included themed vulnerability topics, such as missing children, and gave the assistant chief constable and senior managers an opportunity to scrutinise the quality of the force’s responses to risk in these areas. The force is clearly committed to using this forum to help it be more effective in how it protects children.

North Yorkshire Police collects performance data about crime, incidents and responses. This information is available on force systems. The force also has an intelligence capability and analysts. But managers aren’t making best use of this data to understand demand and allocate resources to deal quickly with problems. The latest force exploitation profile is dated September 2020. This means much of the information is too dated to be of use.

The lack of qualitative information from the force systems means leaders and managers can’t be sure of the progress staff are making against priorities. For example, in improving investigations or managing the risk of registered sex offenders.

Officers aren’t always using systems effectively to support routine operational work. For example, automated systems aren’t used to tell schools about pupils affected by domestic abuse incidents. And there can be delays in telling the local authority when a missing child is returned home. We also saw officers completing paper booklets about risks to children who had run away from home, rather than using electronic systems so the information can be seen immediately by other staff.

Staff have reacted positively to vulnerability training, and we found control room responses to calls where children may be vulnerable had improved.

But not all decisions in the force control room about incidents with vulnerable children are fully supported by intelligence from force systems. This is because specialist intelligence officers aren’t included in the current control room arrangements. And it means some risk assessments are incorrect. So, there are delays in getting the right response to vulnerable children. This is also reflected in how some missing children investigations are allocated to area-based officers who don’t always have the resources to assess risk and act quickly.

Leaders have prioritised training to help their workforce understand why it is vital to speak to children and record their views. Staff we spoke to have enthusiastically adopted the AWARE principles. They told us it gave them a clear structure and helped them record their concerns in better detail. This approach is also praised by senior managers from both local authorities.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe held an accountability, following the release of the report, on 3 May 2023.

Responding to the reinspection, Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe has said: I acknowledge the areas where improvement has been made, specifically changes to training of staff about understanding vulnerability, the notable increase in the quality and number of referrals for children to the local authorities, and the force control room response to calls where children may be at risk. However, my focus must be on the areas which do not deliver for our most vulnerable and to understand why the highest standards are not currently being met. North Yorkshire Police have had a year to progress their action plan following the first HMICFRS report on child protection. My team and I were regularly assured that all concerns would be tackled head on and improvements made at a significant pace but instead, 12 months later, the force is not in the position I expected them to be in. Not enough has been done and there is simply no excuse – North Yorkshire Police have let the public and the most vulnerable in our society down. As Commissioner and a mother of two children, one of whom is vulnerable and has complex needs I share the frustration, deep disappointment and upset many people will be feeling. I know that it is my responsibility to increase the accountability of and pressure on the Chief Constable, to demand answers and not accept anything other than immediate and significant improvement. Whilst a debrief provided by the inspectorate in preparation for this report revealed North Yorkshire Police still had areas to progress, this progress has been much slower than anticipated – as a result, I am making arrangements for an additional layer of scrutiny – I expect evidence in relation to any assurances I am given.