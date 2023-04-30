Mansfield 1-2 Harrogate Town Match Report

Town were once again comeback kings as they overturned a two-goal deficit for the third game in succession to earn a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Doncaster Rovers.

After falling behind to goals from Aidan Barlow and Luke Molyneux, the second less than a minute after the break, Luke Armstrong pulled one back with his fifteenth of the season before Tom Eastman struck just before the hour mark to give Town hope of grabbing all three points.

As it was, Town had to settle for a point which did stretch their unbeaten home run to six games.

Simon Weaver was forced into making one change due to Levi Sutton missing out through injury. Into the side came Sam Folarin with George Thomson taking up a deeper role in midfield.

The visitors made two changes to the side that fell to a late defeat at home to Grimsby last time out. In came Charlie Seaman and Liam Ravenhill with Chris Brown and Tommy Rowe missing out.

It was Town who made the early running. The presence of Folarin alongside Luke Armstrong saw his pace troubling the visitors defence and he linked up well a couple of times with Kazeem Olaigbe.

And Folarin had the first real chance of the game on ten minutes when he won possession, cut in from the left and fired an effort at the Rovers goal that was only a couple of feet above the bar.

Shortly after Raveshill was the first name to go in the book after felling Alex Pattison. From the resulting free-kick Thomson whipped in a ball that fizzed across the danger area and only narrowly to safety.

Seaman down the right-hand side was proving an effective outlet for Doncaster and twice in quick succession he delivered tempting crosses that tested the defence. Town were particularly indebted to Tom Eastman on the second occasion when he turned away the danger at the last minute.

On 25 minutes Ben Nelson waltzed the length of the Town half to progress to the edge of the area but with a chance at goal he dragged his effort well wide of Mark Oxley’s goal.

Town did fall behind though on 35 minutes and, in truth, the goal had been coming. With far too much time and space just outside the area Barlow steadied himself and cracked a shot beyond Oxley’s despairing dive.

Barlow almost added a second just a minute later when a neat one-two with Kieran Agard saw him curl a right-footed shot just beyond the post.

Toby Sims then went into the book for a trip on the edge of the area that left Town facing a free-kick in a dangerous area. A strong header from Luke Armstrong cleared the ensuing danger.

Hopes of a positive start after the break were dashed a minute after the re-start when Molyneux slotted home after Oxley had initially cleared Agard’s cross.

Town’s previous two fixtures had seen them register comebacks from a similar deficit and, as if stung by conceding the second, they immediately got a foothold back in the game.

Persistent work from Olaigbe saw him force his way through the defence to set up Armstrong who poked the loose ball home after his initial header had been blocked on the line by Seaman.

Good play from Olaigbe down the left then saw Town force a corner in front of the AON Stand, with the crowd now in good voice. Tom Eastman was not far from levelling when he met Thomson’s corner at the far post.

He went one better on 57 minutes though when a poorly cleared cross fell to him just inside the area and he fired a deflected shot that flew beyond Jonathan Mitchell into the back of the net.

And Town were inches from taking the lead less than a minute later. Folarin manouvered himself beyond the Rovers defence and teed up Pattison who was a matter of inches wide of the post with his effort.

By now it was all Town with the travelling contingent becoming increasingly agitated. Danny Schofield responded by taking off Ravenshill and introducing Kyle Hurst, who had found the net six times this season.

With a tense final ten minutes on the horizon Town made a triplechange when Warren Burrell, Jack Muldoon and Dior Angus were introduced for Pattison, who was suffering with cramp, Thomson and Folarin.

Falkingham then had a snap shot on the edge of the area but he blazed high and wide before substitute Burrell fired just over.

With results elsewhere the point sees Town move a further point clear of the bottom two ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Walsall.

TOWN: Oxley, Falkingham, Thomson (Muldoon, 78), Olaigbe, Folarin (Angus, 78), Sims, O’Connor, Pattison (Burrell, 78), Armstrong, Foulds, Eastman.

Substitutes: Jameson, Mattock, McArdle, Williams.

Goals: Armstrong (50), Eastman (57)

Booked: Sims (38)

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Molyneux, Long, Barlow, Nelson, Seaman, Agard, Westbrooke, Ravenhill (Hurst, 65), Faulkner, Close.

Substitutes: Brown, Williams, Miller, Degruchy, Bottomley, Goodman.

Goal: Barlow (35), Molyneux (46)

Booked: Ravenshill (11)

Referee: Bobby Madley.

Attendance: 3,014.