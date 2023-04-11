Appeal following assault on Whitby beach

North Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at Whitby beach.

The incident took place around 7.30am to 7.40am on Monday 27 March 2023 at the beach huts.

The suspect, who was wearing a distinctive blue jacket featuring a ‘Sports Council Wales’ logo, was walking a black Labrador dog on the beach when he assaulted a local man near to the Whitby beach huts.

The victim suffered a back injury and received medical treatment at hospital.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as this information could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230054345 when passing on information