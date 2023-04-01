Appeal to locate missing 17-year-old Sky from York

Police are appealing for information which would help them to locate missing 17-year-old Sky from York.

She was last seen at her home address in York at around 2.30pm Friday 31 March 2023. It’s thought that she may have travelled to Scotland.

Sky is described as white, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown long hair with blue highlights on top. She was last seen wearing a maroon coat with a fur trim on the hood, black leggings and black and white trainers. She’s thought to be carrying a bag.

Anyone immediate sightings of Sky should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. Please quote reference 12230057338.