North Yorkshire Police to setup dedicated Safeguarding Investigation Teams

North Yorkshire Police has reviewed, and is now changing its approach to handling cases that involves vulnerable individuals, needing safeguarding.

Previously they had used an operating model of a dedicated unit of officers, or Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit (PVPU). That model changed to a non-dedicated team, and using units also investigating other crimes. This change represents a change back to Safeguarding Units for each of the three-command areas of the county.

There are two parts to it at this moment in time:

A current uplift of 21 additional roles across a number of the safeguarding teams including the Missing and Exploited Team, Vulnerability Assessment Team and Offender Management Teams – these are advertised at the moment.

Secondly, the teams referred to in the second para below, however, this is in the very early stages at this moment in time.

In July 2022. North Yorkshire Police were challenged with a question from the public at the Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioners, Public Accountability Meeting, The question put to North Yorkshire Police was “Although I can appreciate that many/ all officers have training around vulnerable child cases, it is more suited to, and handled better by some officers with a disposition to those cases. Given the focus on violence towards women and girls, and this inspection, is it now the time to have a specialist unit in each main area of the county ? or to have the return of the PVPU” At that time North Yorkshire Police said that their operating model would remain under review, but said that there had been, and was ongoing, extensive training for officers.

This change now reflects the outcome from that ongoing review, and what North Yorkshire Police see as the best approach to handling safeguarding-related cases.

North Yorkshire Police, Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: Safeguarding and protecting vulnerable people is a foremost priority for North Yorkshire Police. It is a complex area of policing and involves many partner agencies who come together to protect those most at risk from harm. We have a number of specialist teams across the force that focus on the most vulnerable people in our communities and we are currently recruiting for an additional 21 roles across those specialist teams, primarily in our missing and exploited children teams, and in offender management, to enhance our response to those who are at the greatest risk of harm. Additional staffing will also be considered to further support vulnerable adults across North Yorkshire. In addition, work is also in progress to deliver standalone Safeguarding Investigation Teams across our three command areas. These teams will provide specially trained officers in the area of safeguarding which includes adult and child abuse, allowing them to focus on this area of work. There is ongoing support provided and available to all victims, including victims of domestic abuse and sexual offences.