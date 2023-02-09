North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for sightings and information about a wanted Harrogate man.

Darren Atkinson, aged 37, is believed to be evading arrest in connection with a serious assault on a woman.

He has been wanted since 31 January 2023 and extensive enquires are ongoing to bring him into custody for questioning.

Atkinson is thought to still be in the Harrogate area, although checks are continuing to be made with other police forces including British Transport Police in case he is travelling by train or bus.

If you know where he is or you have seen a man matching Atkinson’s photograph, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230017168 when providing information