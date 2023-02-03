Missing Harrogate man, Benjamin

Police are concerned for the welfare of Benjamin, 38, who was last seen in the Low Wath Road area of Harrogate at around 8.45am on Monday, 31 January 2023.

He may have been seen in Wetherby on Tuesday, 1 February, but officers are still working to confirm this sighting.

Benjamin is described as a white man, around 6ft 2ins in height, with red hair and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing black/navy cargo style shorts, a turquoise waterproof coat and black Rockport style boots. He was potentially wearing a Wolverhampton Wolves greet top underneath.

If you have seen Benjamin or know his whereabouts, please contact the police as a matter of urgency.

This can be done by calling 101 and quoting reference 12230019743