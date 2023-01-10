Police plea to public to keep alert for missing Gavin

North Yorkshire Police is asking the public to keep alert for any sightings of missing 45 year-old Gavin Dhont who has now been missing for over a month.

Gavin was last seen in Ripon on Tuesday 6 December and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Extensive searches have been undertaken to look for Gavin over the last few weeks, including the use of police dogs and the police drone, but with no gain.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector, Ed Rogerson, said: We’re really grateful to everyone who has been in touch to support our search and we’re asking the public once again to please keep your eyes peeled for any sightings. Every piece of information reported to us is really valuable so do get in touch by calling 101 if you can help. We know Gavin enjoys walking in the local area so if you are out and about, please keep Gavin in mind. Thank you.

Gavin has been known to walk in locations such as; Hell Wath, Studley Roger, Studley Royal Park and along the River Ure. He has also been known to visit Ripon Wetlands and does have connections to Scarborough.

Gavin is described as of thin build with short dark brown hair.