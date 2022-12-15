Police continue to appeal to locate missing Ripon man

Police are renewing their appeal for information following the disappearance of a man from Ripon.

Gavin Dhont, 45, was last seen in the city on Tuesday 6 December, and officers are extremely worried for his welfare.

Gavin enjoys walks in areas including the Hell Wath, Studley Roger, Studley Royal Park and along the river Ure. He also enjoys visiting Ripon Wetlands. Police are asking residents and business owners located in these areas, and along Princess Road and Lead Lane, to check any video doorbells which may hold footage of Gavin.

Gavin also has connections to Scarborough and may have travelled there.

A number of enquiries have been carried out since Gavin was last seen and officers are currently working to establish if a potential sighting of him on Tuesday can be confirmed.

Gavin’s Dad, Luc, said: “Gavin if you see or hear this appeal please contact someone. Either call myself or another family member or friend or call the police. We all want to know you are OK and bring you home safely. We are all very worried about you.”

Inspector Julie Earnshaw, said: We are extremely worried for Gavin’s welfare, especially as the weather has been so cold over recent days. We have released another photograph of Gavin in the hope it will help people remember whether they have seen him and if you have, please contact police with information.

Gavin is described as of thin build with short dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Gavin since he went missing or who believes they know his whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency on 101, or using 999 in an emergency and quoting either his name or reference 12220219012.