Police searching for a missing man are appealing for information.

Officers are trying to find Gavin Dhont who is from Ripon. He’s 45, of thin build and has short dark brown hair.

He was last seen in the Ripon area on Sunday night and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12220219012.