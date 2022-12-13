Urgent missing person appeal

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal with support from Police Scotland to help find a missing man from Topcliffe near Thirsk.

Will Stevenson, aged 44, was reported missing by his family at 11.26pm on Monday (12 December 2022).

He was in the Northallerton area at around 10.20pm and concerns are growing for his safety.

Will’s car, a silver 53-reg Ford Fiesta, is believed to be in the Dumfries and Galloway area from around 1am on Tuesday (13 December) having travelled west via the A66.

If you have seen a man matching Will’s photograph or the 53-reg Ford Fiesta between Northallerton in North Yorkshire and Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland, please report it to the police immediately on 999. Please quote reference NYP-12122022-0431.