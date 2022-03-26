Video: The Harrogate Town AFC mascot joins Willow Tree for Walk to School day

Some of the Children from Willow Tree School walked to school with Harry Gator, the Harrogate Town AFC mascot. (25 March 2022)
They met with Harry outside the club grounds on Wetherby road, and then walked down to the school.
They were greeted by the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate. Councillor Trevor Chapman, and Janet Chapman.
The event is co-ordinated across the district by Zero Carbon Harrogate, and has a good uptake. The schools have worked with the children to take ownership of the event, and promote it amongst themselves.
School taking part this time
Secondaries
- Ashville College Senior School
- Harrogate Grammar School
- Harrogate High School
- Harrogate Ladies’ College
Primaries
- Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
- Ashville College Pre & Prep School
- Aspin Park Academy
- Bilton Grange Primary School
- Birstwith Church of England Primary School
- Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School
- Coppice Valley Primary
- Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School
- Highfield Pre & Prep School
- Holy Trinity Church of England Infant & Junior School
- Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School
- Killinghall Church of England Primary School
- Knaresborough, St John’s Church of England Primary School
- Meadowside Academy
- Oatlands Community Junior School
- Oatlands Infant School
- Pannal Primary School
- Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School
- Ripley Endowed Church of England School
- Roecliffe Church of England Primary School
- Rossett Acre Primary School
- Scotton Lingerfield Primary School
- Sharow Church of England Primary School
- Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School
- Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
- St Mary’s Catholic Primary School
- St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
- St Robert’s Catholic Primary School
- Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
- Western Primary School
- Willow Tree Community Primary School
57 schools in the district will have taken part in the event over the course of this academic year (after the 25th March).