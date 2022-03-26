Video: The Harrogate Town AFC mascot joins Willow Tree for Walk to School day

Some of the Children from Willow Tree School walked to school with Harry Gator, the Harrogate Town AFC mascot. (25 March 2022)

They met with Harry outside the club grounds on Wetherby road, and then walked down to the school.

They were greeted by the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate. Councillor Trevor Chapman, and Janet Chapman.

The event is co-ordinated across the district by Zero Carbon Harrogate, and has a good uptake. The schools have worked with the children to take ownership of the event, and promote it amongst themselves.

School taking part this time

Secondaries

Ashville College Senior School

Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate High School

Harrogate Ladies’ College

Primaries

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Ashville College Pre & Prep School

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Holy Trinity Church of England Infant & Junior School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Knaresborough, St John’s Church of England Primary School

Meadowside Academy

Oatlands Community Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

Pannal Primary School

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

Ripley Endowed Church of England School

Roecliffe Church of England Primary School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

Sharow Church of England Primary School

Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School

St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

St Robert’s Catholic Primary School

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

57 schools in the district will have taken part in the event over the course of this academic year (after the 25th March).