MISSING: Urgent police appeal to locate a missing Leeming Bar man.

Police are currently searching for Connor Macdonald, age 23, who went missing from his home in the Leeming Bar area. Connor was last seen leaving his home address at approximately 9.30pm last night (Monday 14 March 2022).

Connor’s friends and family have been unable to contact him. Police are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now treating him as a high risk missing person.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have seen Connor, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

He is described as:

a white male,

approximately 5 foot 4 in height,

with mousey short hair

Wearing a black bomber jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black adidas shoes.

Connor also has access to his vehicle, which is a Peugeot 206 in black.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could assist Police, is asked to call 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote NYP-15032022-0420